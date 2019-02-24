DR. JAMES BRECKENRIDGE "JIM"

On Saturday, February 16, 2019, Dr. James Breckenridge, or "Jim," passed away at the age of 83 years. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his kind, gentle manner, his unquenchable sense of humor, and his clear sense of calling to Christian ministry through teaching.

Born June 30, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri, Jim grew up and received his education in Southern California. After earning his B.A. at Biola College, Jim went on to earn his B.D. at California Baptist Theological Seminary, M.A. from USC, and Ph.D. in Church History, also from USC.

In 1974, Jim began a 23-year career as Professor of Religion at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where he taught courses in New Testament, Comparative World Religions, and American Cults.

He was invited to teach at a Christian university in Japan, 1986-87. His family accompanied him.

Upon retiring from Baylor University in 1997, Jim returned to Riverside, California where he became an active member of First Baptist Church. One of his greatest joys was preparing curriculum for and leading his adult Bible study class weekly.

Jim belonged to the American Philatelic Society, participating in chapters in TX and CA, as well as winning awards for his historically thematic stamp collections.

Jim is survived by his wife, Lucille Breckenridge, and his children, Bonnie Lee (Matt) and Becky Bartlett (Cheslyn), children by his first wife, Linda Breckenridge. He is also survived by Lucille's children, David Sanchez, John Sanchez (Michelle), Mary Angela Gomez (Catarino), and Elizabeth Monville (Louis). He will be missed by his five grandchildren, Alex and James, Lydia, Audrey, and Vivian. Jim was predeceased by his mother, Elsa Breckenridge, and his father, Vance Newman.

Viewing will be held on Friday, March 1st at 4:30 PM at First Baptist Church of Riverside, 5500 Alessandro Blvd., Riverside. The Funeral Service will follow in the same location at 5:30 PM, with Rev. Joe Lutz officiating. Burial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 11:00 AM at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park, 11500 Arlington Avenue, Riverside, with Rev. Joe Lutz officiating.

Memorial donations in memory of Jim may be made to Learn For Life Kenya, either mailing them to 2477 N. 91st Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 or online at LearnForLifeKenya.org/donate Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary