The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston and Simons Mortuary
3358 Mission Inn Ave
Riverside, CA 92501
(951) 683-7410
Resources
More Obituaries for James Littler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Charles (Doc) Littler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Charles (Doc) Littler Obituary
JAMES CHARLES LITTLER (DOC) James Charles Littler (Doc), son of Jim and Lucy Littler, born July 15, 1939, passed away on January 21, 2020 at his home in Riverside, CA. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Beatrix Littler, and his family, Jimmy Littler, Martha Dougherty, Chris Littler, Renee Holstein and eleven grandchildren. Charlie worked as a physician assistant and nurse practitioner and retired in 2001. Charlie enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his friends and family. A Mass will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 3774 Jackson St., Riverside, CA 92503. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Thomas the Apostle Church. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY, Funeral Directors 951-683-7410
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Preston and Simons Mortuary
Download Now