JAMES CHARLES LITTLER (DOC) James Charles Littler (Doc), son of Jim and Lucy Littler, born July 15, 1939, passed away on January 21, 2020 at his home in Riverside, CA. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Beatrix Littler, and his family, Jimmy Littler, Martha Dougherty, Chris Littler, Renee Holstein and eleven grandchildren. Charlie worked as a physician assistant and nurse practitioner and retired in 2001. Charlie enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his friends and family. A Mass will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 3774 Jackson St., Riverside, CA 92503. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Thomas the Apostle Church. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY, Funeral Directors 951-683-7410
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020