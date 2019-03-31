|
|
March 5, 1926 - March 17, 2019 James A. Edgerton, age 93, passed away March 17th, 2019 peacefully at home with his wife and children by his side. He believed to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord...and so he is. He was born in Ledyard, Connecticut to Henry and Angeline (Crouch) Edgerton and was the youngest of eight children. James had a humble beginning as his father passed when he was only 3 months old and from a very young age worked to help support his mother. At the age of 21 he married the love of his life, Muriel (Whipple) Edgerton and recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. He successfully built a home building company and later in his life after having four children returned to college and became a planner for McDonnell Douglas (Boeing) retiring after 22 years. He attended the 412 Church in Hemet, California and lived a selfless life caring for his family and living his faith every day. Survivors include his beloved wife Muriel of 71 years, four children, Donna McCulley of Hemet, California, Brad Edgerton of Vancouver, Washington, Randy Edgerton of Vancouver, Washington and Mark Edgerton of Rancho Cucamonga, California; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was laid to rest at the Olivewood Memorial Park in Riverside California on March 26, 2019. WL00194230-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2019