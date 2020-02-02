Home

James Edward Packard was born on September 18 1954 in Tucson, AZ. He served in the USAF from 1973 to 1976 and was honorably discharged shortly after his dad passed. He leaves behind his best friend and wife of 52 yrs. Peggy Packard; their son James Paul; grandson James Elijah; granddaughter Kyliana Marie, all of Corona, CA; his sisters: Carrie Harrison, Cindy Kimmis, Cathy Sutton and Joni Edelman and their families. He left this earth to a far better place on 1/14/2020. CHEERS JIM Funeral services will be on 2/28/20 at Riverside National Cemetery, (909)757-0204
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020
