August 12, 1942 - July 25, 2020 James Franklin Crabtree was born on August 12, 1942 in Riverside, CA to Phyllis Citarella Crabtree and Frank Crabtree. A second-generation Riversider, he attended Magnolia Elementary, Central Middle School and Ramona High School. He then attended Riverside City College Cosmetology School, following his mom into a profession he had been determined not to enter. The rest is history. Jim became one of Riverside's most popular hair stylists and remained so for 50 years. Clients became lifelong friends. At the age of 27 and owning several hair salons, he was drafted into the Army and stationed in Germany for two years. His wife, Elaine, was able to join him and they had the opportunity to travel to several other countries. This developed into a lifelong love of travel and adventure. Upon his return to Riverside he purchased the Victorian Salon which he owned for many years. In late 1990 Jim met Phyllis Roe, the love of his life. They married in 1992, sharing 30 beautiful years together. Jim's favorite things were being with family and friends, the arts, travel, Cambria, nice cars, driving, good food and a good martini. This lovely man will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, his loving family and many friends. In Jim's memory donations may be made to the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, CA 92501. When it's safe to gather, a celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Riverside Art Museum.





