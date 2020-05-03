10/15/1923 - 04/20/2020 James Henshaw passed away April 20 at age 96 in Riverside, CA where he lived for 61 years. He was a faithful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, born in eastern Tennessee. Jim grew up in a very hardworking, farming family during the Depression, working to support the family with his two siblings by doing anything to help. At graduation from high school, he immediately joined the military in 1941 as the war broke out. He saw service in the Navy in the Pacific, gravitating into the tech field as a radioman. He was stationed for a time in the Galapagos Islands, flying sea planes off the coast of South America, principally to guard the Panama Canal. Later he was stationed at the Norfolk naval base in Norfolk, Virginia, where he met his future wife of 63 years, Norma Anderson, from Bedford, Pa. They were married in October of 1943. After the war, Jim went to work in Detroit making cars, but that was not to his liking, so he went back into the military, this time in the Air Force. He was stationed at Selfridge AFB in Michigan, served briefly thereafter in Korea, and in 1953 the family of four left Michigan for an assignment outside of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. From there, Jim got his pick of assignments and chose Hahn AB in western Germany. Very active at Hahn, Jim administered the NCO club, was president of the Little League, and won the mixed doubles bowling league several times. He took the family vacationing all over Europe during those three years to the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, France, and Italy. Jim's leadership at Hahn was rewarded by being promoted past master sergeant to Senior Master Sergeant in 1958 and Chief Master Sergeant in 1959, as part of the first group of men so honored, the highest level of non-commissioned officers, representing the top one percent of NCO's. Jim was then offered his next assignment at March AFB in 1959. In 1962 the family relocated from Riverside to base housing at March and Jim attended the NCO supervisory class there, finishing first in his class. That year he was offered the job of radio operator for Air Force One, under President Kennedy, but declined, not wishing to relocate to the east coast late in his career. Soon thereafter, Jim was chosen to attend computer school in New Jersey during the early days of that field, which would turn out to be fortuitous for his next career. In 1965, Jim retired from miliary life after 23 years, and became the computer center supervisor at UCR. His skill at managing people and running the center proved very successful. He became the Director of the center, the only director of any University of California campus computer center at that time without a college degree. He accomplished his major task of the automation of most of the administrative functions and departments at UCR. James retired in 1986, enjoying travels to Hawaii, cruising, and enjoying local RV trips all over California. Jim was a life long member of various lodge organizations. He was a 32nd degree mason, shriner, and enjoyed his membership in the Elks for years. Jim lost his wife, Norma, in 2007, but is survived by his daughter, Paulette Pierce, of Pasadena, and his son, Stephen, of Hayden, Id., along with grandson Chris Pierce of Pasadena, and grandaughters Jennifer Chance of Roseville, Ca., and Erin Walters of Coeur d'Alene, Id., and four great grandchildren, Sydney, Scott, Lucas, and Macy. Jim was fair, honest, highly and expertly goal oriented with an impish sense of humor, a great example of the greatest generation. Due to virus restrictions, a memorial service at March National Cemetery is pending.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store