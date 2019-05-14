|
JAMES (JIM) O. HYATT
James (Jim) O. Hyatt was born in Dermott, Arkansas February 11, 1944. His father was in the Army and assigned to a German POW camp there. His first birthday cake was baked by a German POW working in the kitchen that his father had befriended. His parents were Robert and Winnie (Hamilton) Hyatt. In 1954 the family, which included two brothers Robert and John, and a sister Nancy, moved to Garden Grove, California. Jim played football at Garden Grove High School. He was Lineman of the Year, All League Player and Argo of the Year. He attended Orange Coast College and continued playing football. Orange Coast was picked to play in the 1963 Jr. Rose Bowl Game, which they won. After two years at Orange Coast, he decided to enter the working world.
Jim moved his family to Calimesa in 1973. He became active in the Yucaipa Valley Riding Club and served as President in 1982 and 1983. He belonged to the Calimesa Breakfast Lions Club, Calimesa Chamber of Commerce and the Valley Mesa Garden Club. He served as President of each of these organizations.
In 1984, things were changing in Calimesa and an advisory board was appointed by the County Supervisor for the existing County Service Area 74. Huge development was being planned and it became necessary to look at forming a city in order to protect the interest of the existing residents and businesses of Calimesa. Jim served on the incorporation committee. The election to form a city was overwhelming and Jim was elected to the first Council.
He took a break from City Council from 1998 to 2006 at which time he was again elected and served until his passing. During his service as a City Councilman, he also represented the City on the Riverside Transit Agency (Chairman, 1995), Riverside Conservation Agency (Chairman, 2012), Western Riverside Council of Government (Chairman, 2013) and Regional Council #3 for Southern California Association of Governments.
Jim loved playing Bridge, gardening and collecting books. He is survived by his wife Brenda, his children Robert L. Hyatt and wife Sandra, and Karrie L. A. Hyatt and husband Guy Edwards. He was a loving father to his step-children Keith O. Young and wife Margee, and Karen L. Gray and husband Daniel Gray. Grandchildren are Richard Gray, Mara Miller, Paige Gray, Kenneth Young, Kyle Hyatt, Maxwell Gray, Emily Hyatt and Camille Hyatt.
In lieu of flowers, the Jim Hyatt Memorial Fund has been set up at the City of Calimesa to benefit the construction of the planned Library. The Celebration of Life will be at the Calimesa Senior Center, 908 Park Avenue, Calimesa, at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 18.
Published in Press-Enterprise from May 14 to May 17, 2019