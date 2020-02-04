|
Age 59. Resident of San Jacinto/Soboba Indian Reservation. He passed away at his home on 01/25/2020. Joe was born 05/02/1960 in Hemet, Ca. He is survived by his mother, Emily J. Castello. He leaves behind a daughter, Emily A. Brittian, 3 sons, Steven R. Brittian, Neil J. Brittian and Nick Stone. He also leaves behind sisters, Luann Guacheno, Barrie Brittian and brother Charles Brittian Sr, grandsons Richard Arres, Ronald Ramirez and Jimmy Brittian, granddaughters Jacklyn Ramirez and Ava Brittian, nephews Sean Guacheno, Zack Guacheno, Jesse Guacheno, Ricky Adame and Charles Brittian Jr, nieces Dianna Brittian and Jamie Brittian and 9 great nieces and 9 great nephews. Private viewing is Friday 2/7/2020 4-7pm with rosary 7-8pm at Inland Memorial Harford Chapel. Graveside services at 10AM @ Soboa Cemetery located on the Soboba Indian Reservation.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 4, 2020