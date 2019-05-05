|
|
JAMES KANOHO
Age 79, of Rialto, California, entered eternal rest on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his residence in Rialto, California.
He was born Monday, October 16, 1939 in Hawaii, to the late Edward and Elizabeth Kanoho.
James was a hardworking man and mostly self-employed in many occupa- tions, which included a tire shop, clothing store, limo services, wreck yards, and for the most part, a trucking company.
Not only was he an amazing person, always loving and caring, he was also a great story teller.
Surviving are sons, Norman Kanoho and Warren Kanoho, daughters, Lesley Morales and Jamie Robinett, sisters, Clara Rodrigues and Annie Felix, 19 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Ann and sons, Wyatt Kanoho and Bryant Kanoho.
A Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the McWane Family Funeral Home located at 350 North San Jacinto Street, Hemet, California 92543, with burial to follow at San Jacinto Valley Cemetery..
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 5, 2019