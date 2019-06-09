|
JAMES (JIM) L.
KELLER II
10/2/40 - 5/8/19
Jim was born in Huntington Park, CA 78 years ago. He lived in Huntington Park and South Gate throughout his school years. He graduated from South Gate High School in 1959 and was a member of the varsity football team and Margaret Hazen Singers.
He joined the army in 1960, spending 2 1/2 years stationed in Germany in an aviation company as a radio/teletype operator.
He married his high school sweetheart, Donna Brown, in Sept. 1963. They lived in Huntington Beach until 1990 when they moved to Corona. He began working for the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 18 where he spent the next 41 years in construction of elevators. He loved coaching little league baseball, football and camping with the family. His real sports activity was competitive trap shooting. He shot at all the local trap ranges and also in surrounding states. He enjoyed the competition, comradery and he won his share of events.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donna, a son Jim Keller of Riverside, daughter Suzanne Wilson of Anderson, California, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, June 15 at 11 AM at St. John's Episcopal Church, 526 Magnolia Ave. (corner of Magnolia and Ontario.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 9, 2019