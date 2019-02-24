|
Longtime resident of Idyllwild, CA James A. "Jim" Pomeroy Jr. passed away on February 11, 2019. Born and raised in Hemet, CA, Jim was an Indian in the Ramona Pageant when he was a boy and then served on the board for a number of years. He worked for the Dodi Searl family for over 50 years. After partial retirement in 2013, he spent everyday at the Mountain Center Café, becoming family to the Pearsons and Johnstons and all the regulars at the café. The children all loved him. He'll be missed. Jim is survived by sister Debra Warner, brother-in-law Bruce Shambaugh, nephews David (Ginger) and Stan (Gloria) and grandnephew Phillip and grandniece Charity. His sister Linda preceded him in death.
