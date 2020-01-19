|
|
JAMES NEAL ROUSSEAU James Neal Rousseau died in Pomona, California on December 31, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1941, the only child of James W. Rousseau and Neally Woodard Rousseau. Both parents preceded Jim in death. He is survived by his younger siblings Fredrick Rousseau and Angela Hartman of Vacaville, California and Evelyn LeDoux of Lake Charles, Louisiana, by his step-mother Herta Rousseau of Vacaville, California and numerous cousins and other extended family. Jim served in the United States Air Force. His civilian career as a radar technician resulted in travel to Ascension Island in the Atlantic and Canton Island in the Pacific. In the 1980's he moved to Southern California where he was employed as a hydro technician until retirement. Jim was very interested in military history. He was Catholic. A graveside service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 9:45am. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rubidoux Mortuary.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020