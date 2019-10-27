|
JAMES STEPHEN "STEVE" WRIGHT Steve Wright, 75, of Los Angeles, California, was born July 25, 1944 to Ralph M. and Martha J. Wright in San Diego, California. He died at his home in Los Angeles on October 13, 2019. Steve was the 6th of 10 children in an Air Force family that lived across the United States, in the Philippine Islands and Italy before coming to Riverside, CA in 1958. Steve graduated from Riverside Poly High School in 1962 where, much to his surprise, he lettered in Cross Country. He attended Riverside City College and Long Beach State College studying accounting. Growing up, he was a Boy Scout, Master Counselor of the Order of DeMolay, worked on smudging crews to keep the orange groves from freezing, and worked throughout his high school years in various jobs including as a paper boy, a gas station attendant and a life guard at the Islander Pool. He liked old cars and once owned a 1928 bus. Starting in 1974 Steve worked as a driver for Direct Delivery Service (DDS) and the next year opened a new terminal and became Terminal Manager in San Diego. He was Vice President of Operations of DDS in Los Angeles until 1992. He then worked as Operations Manager for MCL & Associates, Inc. until he retired in 2012. Like his father and sister, Roxie, Steve was an avid--you might even say rabid--fan of the LA Dodgers and LA Lakers. No matter their performance, he was loyal to his teams to the end. He enjoyed traveling to Madeira, Portugal to visit his special friend Helena Meneses and her daughters Claudia and Coriena. Steve loved his family and our country and he supported Veterans and our armed forces. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ralph, Jr., and sister Roxie. He is survived by siblings Susie Johnson, Carol Wientge (Jack), George Wright, Phyllis Jane Ralston, Kathy Wright (Dwight Tate), Lynda Anderson (Ron), Tracy Panousieris (Eddie) along with dozens of nieces and nephews, his good friend Mike LeDuff and many other friends and neighbors. Steve will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service in his honor will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 30, 2019 at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer located at 7944 Magnolia Ave. in Riverside. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Olivewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a .
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019