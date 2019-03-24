|
JAMES VICTOR VINCENT
James Victor Vincent (JV) passed away March 14, 2019. He was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan August 28, 1944 to Victor and Ruth (Woodhams) Vincent. He was the middle child of 3, growing up on Crooked Lake in Delton, Michigan. After discharge from the Navy he spend his adult life on the open road as a long haul truck driver, eventually settling in Hemet, California and opening Hemet Moving. Jim was predeceased in death by his father and mother, brother David and sister Janet Lynn. He is survived by his wife Judith, daughter Michele, grandsons Colton and Haden, his uncle Ivan Woodhams, a niece Teresa Lewis, a nephew Vince Baird and many family members. Also surviving is a bonus son by marriage, Daniel Ray and two bonus grandchildren, Angus and Abigayle Ray. Memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2019