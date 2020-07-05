09/05/1937 - 06/29/2020 James (Jimbo) Tanner was born in El Dorado, Kansas to Jack Tanner and Lucie (Hower) Tanner. His father passed when Jim was 7, and his mother remarried Rev. Herb Cies who raised Jim and his siblings as his own! Jim leaves his sister, Donna of (KS) - world-travel companion and long-time friend, Pete Kohl of Hemet, CA also in-laws Sadako of (MT), Jerold of (GA) and nieces/nephews Lucy, John, Gina, Mark, Pat and Mary. Jimbo was an active realtor in Idyllwild, a small town he loved forever! He hiked the San Jacinto Mountains, be assured. He was a world-traveler having visited 53 countries and all 50 states. Life well-lived, Jim, and you will be greatly missed! "ONWARD, FRIEND, TO OUR NEXT PORT-OF-CALL." No services are scheduled at this time. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Jim's honor will be gratefully accepted by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
or Arbor Hospice c/o Pacifica Senior Care, Hemet, CA.