JANE C. SEIVER
JANE C. SEIVER Age 82, passed away on August 28, 2020 in Riverside, California. She was born on January 14, 1938 in Austin, Minnesota to Gifford and Wilma (Heiny) Perry. She was a resident of Riverside County for 57 years. She worked for the Riverside County District Attorney's office for 10 years as a unit supervisor. Jane was a loving wife, and mother. She loved all children, her dogs Beasley and Gatsby, and she loved to go shopping. Jane is survived by her husband David, her son Mark and her daughter Holly. The family would like to thank Ascend Hospice for all of their loving care. There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Childrens Hospital in Jane's name. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of 9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071. Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Akes Family Funeral Home - Riverside
9695 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
951 785-4071
