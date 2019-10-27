Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Glass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Glass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET GLASS Janet Glass was born in Denver, Colorado to Wilbur and Annie Anderson on July 6, 1933. She was a loving wife, mother and grandma. For over 60 years Janet was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked for the Hemet Police depart- ment for over 10 years as a Records |Clerk. On October 17, 2019 in Moreno Valley, California, Janet passed away from complications of dementia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Robert and daughter, Teresa Schaefer. She is survived by four children, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren. Graveside Services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery November 9, 2019 at 9:30 am.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.