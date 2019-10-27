|
JANET GLASS Janet Glass was born in Denver, Colorado to Wilbur and Annie Anderson on July 6, 1933. She was a loving wife, mother and grandma. For over 60 years Janet was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked for the Hemet Police depart- ment for over 10 years as a Records |Clerk. On October 17, 2019 in Moreno Valley, California, Janet passed away from complications of dementia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Robert and daughter, Teresa Schaefer. She is survived by four children, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren. Graveside Services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery November 9, 2019 at 9:30 am.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019