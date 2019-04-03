|
|
JANET KISER
Age 84, passed away on March 30, 2019 at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, Banning, CA. She was born on May 22, 1934 in York County, PA and had lived in Banning, CA. She obtained a Bachelor's Degree. She was a church organist and had worked for the U.S. Postal Service. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Banning. Janet is survived by her daughter Debbie Yost of Neosho, MO; sons, Vincent Kiser, Douglas Kiser and Robert Kiser, all of Banning, CA; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grand- children. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Kiser.
Visitation will be on Thursday, April 4 from 9am-1pm. Funeral at 1pm, both at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Graveside Service to follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, Banning, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019