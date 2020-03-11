|
On February 25, 2020, Janet Ruth Belg, peacefully passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living. Married to the late Elmer Arthur Belg for over 73 years, they were blessed to have a son James Michael Belg, a UCLA graduate and Army soldier who served in Vietnam, passing away in 2005. Survived by her granddaughters Elizabeth and Kristin Belg, daughter-in-law Barbara Lambe, niece Carol Faber and nephew Michael Faber, she lived 98 years. Janet had a remarkable life, growing up in a small town called Lewisburg, Ohio with her older sister Lillian May Lightcap and brother Carl B. Lightcap. Janet met Elmer at the local roller rink when she was 19 and he 21 and married before he had to serve in the United States Marines during WWII. She worked for Transco Industries running their Payroll Department for many years. When Elmer needed to move to a drier climate for his health, she retired much to the disappointment of their Director who would miss her talent and helpful manner. Janet and her late husband Elmer loved to take cruise trips around the world and spent most of 1966 traveling throughout Europe by car. She was an avid Hummel and Thomas Kinkade art collector, she loved to knit and watch TV Land television shows. She will be missed by friends and family.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020