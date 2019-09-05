|
JANET SUE STOUT Janet Sue Smith was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan 11/14/1934 and passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 8/28/2019. She loved her family and friends. She enjoyed crafting, crochet and bowling. She will be laid to rest next to her daughter Keri A. Mcfall-Stout, mother Rea E. Smith and father Walter J. Smith at Olivewood Cemetery in Riverside, CA on 9/9/2019 at 12pm. She is survived by her son Benton R. Stout, daughter- in-law Thu Loan Nguyen, daughter Lisa Stuhr, son-in-law James Stuhr, daughter Tina Salveta, son-in-law Tony Salveta, grandchildren Travis Stout, Tia Nguyen, Austin Mcfall, Prestin Ingram, Ashley Hipsher, Mathew Stuhr. Zachary and Nathaniel Salveta. Viewing will be on Sunday, 9/8 from 3-7pm with Funeral Service on Monday, 9/9 at 10am, both at Weaver Hughes Mortuary in Yucaipa, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 5, 2019