JANICE MARLENE HAWORTH Janice Marlene Haworth, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grand- mother passed away on December 23, 2019 in Palm Desert, California at the age of 83. A third generation native of Riverside, California, she was the daughter of Homer and Myrtle Shackelford, both of whom pre- deceased her. Janice attended Bloomington Grammar, Riverside Central Middle, Poly High and Riverside City College. After graduation from City College, she worked for the Riverside Chamber of Commerce during which time she met and married Richard Haworth of Riverside. A marriage lasting 58 years. During her marriage, she also worked for Lilly Tulip Corporation and enjoyed her 16 years with the Riverside Unified School District from which she retired. Janice was a talented seamstress and knitter. Her talent for knitting was remarkable and she made many beautiful items, including her own personal dresses, dishrags, handbags, and ski socks that she gave to family and friends. She also was a fantastic swimmer and at 15 was locker girl at Fairmont Park Plunge and at 17 was the first girl lifeguard for the city of Riverside. She also lifeguarded at Forest Falls above Redlands. Janice loved the outdoors, especially hiking and as a result of this, took a group of campfire girls and hiked to the top of Mt. San Gorgonio. After a lifetime in Riverside, Janice and her husband moved to Heritage Palms, a retirement community in Indio, California. She continued with her love of the outdoors and belonged to the putters group, hiked the mountains surrounding the Coachella Valley and especially enjoyed the fitness center and outdoor pool, where she swam many laps a day. She also found time to play Mah Jongg, hand and foot and continued with her knitting. She was a Charter Member of the Raincross Exchange Club, as well as past president and 50 plus year member of P.E.O Chapter BV in Riverside. Janice enjoyed all that life had to offer, including her undying love for her family. Janice is survived by her loving husband Richard; her three daughters, Kristin Pentoney (Mike), Karen Scott-Williams (Terry) and Ann Valenti; five grandchildren, Allison, Melissa (Brandon), Mikey, Tanner and Tess; and her two great grandchildren, Seth, Asher and one on the way. Also survived by brothers Dan and Barry Shackelford and aunts, uncles and cousins. Those wishing to honor Janice may make a donation in her memory to the . A viewing will be held at Forest Lawn, 69855 E. Ramon Road, Cathedral City from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the Ramon Chapel. Memorial services to be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Ramon Chapel with reception to follow at Heritage Palms Country Club, (south side of Fred Waring) 44291 S. Heritage Palms Drive, Indio. On behalf of Janice and her family, a special thanks to Dell from Visiting Angels; Juan, Ana, Chaplain Brian Foxworth, Carmen, Xochil, Monica, Jima and staff from Charter Hospice; and Kelly, Nadine, Sheena and Ana from Kelly's Place in Palm Desert for the love, compassion, attention and care provided to Janice in her final days.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020