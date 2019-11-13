|
|
10/1/1941 - 11/5/2019 Janice was born in Randsburg, California on October 1, 1941 to parents Jack D. and Mildred L. Powers. She was raised in Escondido, California where she graduated with honors from Escondido High School in 1959. After graduation, she married Max Leon (Lee) Widner in 1960, and they had two children, son Brandon (Brad) and daughter Shelly. She was a devoted wife and mother, and she spent many hours volunteering with her children's schools, scouts and after school activities. She was also a "second mom" to many of her children's friends. She graduated from University of Texas at Dallas in 1978, earning a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics/Computer Science, and then went into Computer Programing. During her career, she worked at Texas Instruments in Dallas, and after the move to California she worked at Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale until her retirement in 1998. Shortly after retirement she relocated to Temecula, CA with her husband. Jan loved her family and friends, the beach and traveling. Some of her favorite adventures were her trip to Africa to visit long-time friends, an Alaska Cruise with her husband and close friends, trips she took to Germany, Austria, Italy, England and Hawaii with her daughter and son-in-law, and several trips to the Smokey Mountains with family. Janice was smart, kind, generous, patient and caring. She had an exceptionally high level of integrity and could always be counted on to do the right thing. She was an inspirational spirit with a positive outlook and an upbeat sense of humor. She maintained close life-long friendships and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was predeceased by her husband, her father and her mother. She is survived by sister Suzanne Smith, son Brandon Widner, daughter Shelly Webber, son-in-law Michael Webber and grandson Ryan Webber. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or or organization in her name. A celebration of her life will be held (DATE TBD) at: Miller Jones, Menifee Valley Cemetery, Mission Mausoleum 26770 Murrieta Rd. Sun City, CA
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 13, 2019