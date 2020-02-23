|
May 6, 1950 - January 17, 2020 Arnold Rodriguez passed away on January 17, 2020, at the age of 69. He was the oldest child of Alejandro and Bernarda Rodriguez. Arnold met the love of his life, Cindy Rodriguez in 1975 and joined her in heaven four and a half years after losing her to cancer. He is survived by his children: John Rodriguez, Julie Bowes, and Lisa Rodriguez; his 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Arnold spent 40 years at the Santa Ana River Water Company and served as president of the Inland County Water Association for many years. A Celebration of Life will be held at the JCSD Eastvale Community Center in Eastvale, CA on March 1st. All are welcome to attend the celebration of Arnold's life and share stories of love and laughter. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to collect donations for the two charities closest to Arnold's heart, the Ronald McDonald House and The Unforgettables.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2020