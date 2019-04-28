|
|
October 21, 1956 - April 17, 2019 Jarrett William Ingram Sr., age 62, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born October 21, 1956 to Darlene (Lynas) & O.H. Ingram. Jarrett is survived by his mother Darlene Ingram, his son Jarrett Ingram Jr., his daughter & son Kerrin & Jeremy Weatherwax, his daughter Jessica Ingram, his sister & brother Kathy & Marcelino Carrillo, his brother Randy Ingram, his 6 grandchildren Jeremy, Joseph, Jason, Kiley, Joey & Piper, & many nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends. Jarrett loved spending time with family & friends & was a joy & light to so many people. He loved his family & friends unconditionally & was always happy, positive, & supportive. We love you eternally Dad, memories of you fill our hearts with joy. A memorial service will be held at 10am on Friday, May 10 at Sun City United Methodist Church, 30220 Carmel Rd., Sun City, CA 92586. WL00196840-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019