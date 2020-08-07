1/1
Jason Howard Decker III
May 6, 1943 - April 6, 2020 Jason, a long time resident of Riverside, CA, passed away from complications of cancer at the age of 76. Jason is survived by his wife, Ruthann Decker, son Bradley Decker, step children Jennifer Gutjahr and Jeffrey Couch and their families. He is also survived by his brother Gregory Decker and his family. Jason graduated from Riverside Poly in 1961. He then went on to graduate from Cal Poly Pomona with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. Jason will be remembered for his kind heart, big smile and quirky jokes. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 7, 2020.
