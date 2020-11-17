JEAN ANN (VAUGHAN) EMCH 12/10/1930 - 11/14/2020 Jean Ann Emch, 89, passed away during the night from unknown causes. She had recently sustained a fall in her home, and had been hospitalized, and was residing in memory care at Highgate Senior Living in Temecula, CA since mid-September. Jean Ann (Vaughan) was born in West View, Pennsylvania on December 10, 1930, and was raised along with her younger sister Audrey, by her loving parents, Ruth and Harry Vaughan. She made many friends in school, several of whom she remained close with throughout her life. Jean Ann met her husband-to-be, Gerald "Gerry" Emch at Muskingum College, and they were married in 1953, after which they honeymooned in Bermuda! Soon after, Gerry was transferred to East Greenwich, Rhode Island, where they raised their sons, John Douglas, born in 1958, and Robert Jeffrey (Bob), born in 1959. In 1968, they transferred back to the Pittsburgh area to be closer to family, and resided in Upper St. Clair. That was a busy time for Jean Ann, keeping two boys involved in school and sports, and family get-togethers. Jean Ann lost her husband of 25 years in 1979. While she chose to live on her own and not to remarry, she had many friends and neighbors for support. Jean Ann moved to the North Hills in 1990, to be closer to her sister, and in 1992 she moved into the home her parents built on Minnock Drive in Ross Township, where she had enjoyed visits from her son John, his wife Carol, and their two little boys, Mark and Steven, her only grandchildren. Her sister Audrey moved in with her in 2008 and they lived together until Audrey's passing in 2016. In 2017 Jean Ann moved to Temecula, California at the urging of her son Bob, who had moved to California in 1981. There she enjoyed year-round sunshine, tended to her beautiful rose garden, and walked on a daily basis in her Temeku Hills neighborhood to keep in shape! Jean Ann had many interests - she loved to read, and she enjoyed playing the piano in her younger years, she always had a beautiful flower garden, and she had an artistic flair, making many types of crafts and flower arrangements and more recently took to painting pumpkins! And as those who knew her would attest, Jean Ann had a flair for fashion...she was rarely seen without makeup and a stylish outfit on! She was a loving wife & sister, a caring mother, and a dear friend, and she will be greatly missed by those who knew her~ Jean Ann is survived by her son, Robert Emch and his wife Denise Gless, her daughter-in-law Carol Eberle Emch, and two grandsons, Mark Emch and Steven Emch, and was preceded in death by her parents Ruth (Campbell) Vaughan and Harry Vaughan, her husband Gerald Emch, her son John Emch, and her sister Audrey Vaughan. England Family Mortuary in Temecula will be handling arrangements, although services will be held at a future date / location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to one of the following charitable organizations, or to the organization of your choice~ Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/research
American Brain Foundation https://www.americanbrainfoundation.org/
Brain & Behavior Research Foundation https://www.bbrfoundation.org/
England Family Mortuary 27135 Madison Avenue Temecula, CA 92590 951-695-8555