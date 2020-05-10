On May 4, 2020, the matriarch of two pioneer families passed away at her Winchester farmhouse surrounded by her family. Jean Harriet Domenigoni was born in Winchester, California on May 27, 1923 to Estes ("Dud") and Delores ("Dolly") Garbani Connell. Her grandparents were Gaudenzio and Marianna Speziali Garbani. She was raised with her younger sister Betty ("PeeWee") in the home that her grandfather, Gaudenzio, built in the 1890's. She relished her rural life. She and her sister rode to school on horseback, fed the chickens and other farm animals. As children, they enjoyed going fossil hunting with their cousin, Harley Garbani, who became a well-known local paleontologist. Jean had aspirations of becoming a nurse; after graduating from high school, she began that pursuit. However, in 1942, she married Francis N. Domenigoni. Her marriage and raising six sons became her life's primary focus. Members of the Garbani and Domenigoni families immigrated from Gresso, Switzerland, and settled in the Domenigoni Valley in 1879. The marriage of Jean and Francis united the two pioneer families. Jean and Francis had six boys: Richard, Dennis, Larry, Andy, Donald and Steve, who all attended local schools. While raising her boys, she was active in the Winchester Elementary School PTA and Winchester Harvester's 4-H Club. She and Francis were leaders and supporters of the 4-H programs during their sons' growing years, which is continuing with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean was an energetic, hardworking and diminutive woman. When her husband broke his back, Jean worked the fields while caring for her family during his recovery. The farming legacy is still active today as Domenigoni Brothers Ranch. She continued to be a partner in the farming operation, with her son and grandson, until her passing. She was humble and lived simply. After getting married, she began a tradition of having a daily lunch at home for the ranch hands at the large wood family dining table. That tradition continues to this day. She enjoyed having family gatherings, such as Thanksgiving dinner; and was always welcoming to her boys' many friends. She would greet you with a smile and ask you, "How are you doing?". She and Francis enjoyed square dancing. They traveled to Anza, Wilson Valley, Murrieta and other neighboring communities to dance when they could. Jean loved to travel. After their spouses passed away, Jean and her sister, Betty, sailed together on cruises to Alaska, South America, Greece, the Mediterranean, and the Bahamas. They also enjoyed playing Las Vegas slot machines. She visited Ireland, Italy and Switzerland with her son and his family. The trip to Switzerland included going to the town of Gresso, high in the Alps: the homeland of her grandparents that immigrated to America. She connected with relatives she had never met, commenting that she didn't know she "had so many relatives!" Reading was an important part of Jean's life. She loved romance novels. Even after she had lost her ability to read, due to macular degeneration, she enjoyed listening to audiobooks. When circumstances in her life changed, Jean herself did not; instead, she shared her wealth with many deserving charities all around the surrounding communities. She opened her ranch to the American Diabetes Association and DCES to help raise monies for camping, educational services and research. The semi-annual Domenigoni Ranch Charity Ride for Diabetes and barbeque began in 1993, with horse riders attending from far and wide. Since 1997, Jean was a member of the Mt. San Jacinto College Foundation's Legacy Society. She gave an annual scholarship to a graduating Hemet High School senior furthering their education in an agricultural pursuit. She was proud to support and donate to local charities such as Friends of Valley Wide Foundation, Hemet Library Foundation, Winchester Historical Society, Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Riverside County, Southern California Fair Junior Livestock Auction and the Western Science Center Foundation, to name a few. She was awarded a California Senate Proclamation for her public service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; sons, Dennis and Richard; great grandson, Nathaniel: and sister, Betty Jennings. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Debbie), Andy (Cindy), Donald (Sherri) and Steven (Kim), seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a very dear friend, Ruth Ditsch. The family gives their appreciation to Jean's dedicated caregivers; Marsha, Juanita, Fay, Jeri, Karie, Marcy and her therapist, Mary, that allowed her to live in peace at her home for the past twelve years. In spite of Jean's medical and health issues, she never complained. In fact, up until the last few months of her life, she could out walk you with her walker. Interment is private and arrangements are being handled by Miller-Jones Mortuary in Hemet. A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to: Friends of Valley Wide Foundation, P.O. Box 5599, Hemet, CA 92544, to be used for the Francis Domenigoni Community Center in Winchester.





