September 5,1926 - May 16, 2020 Jean Cecelia Patterson passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 of natural causes. She was 93 years old. Jean was born in St Louis, MO and raised in Riverside, CA. She graduated from Riverside Poly HS in 1944 and attended Riverside Community College. Jean worked for the So Cal Telephone Co for 10 years. Volunteering with the Red Cross at March Field she met her husband Robert (Pat) Patterson. The couple married in January 1946. Three sons were born in Riverside; Bob, Steve and Tim. A job with Lockheed took the family to Kailua, Hawaii, 1957-1961. Santa Maria, CA was home for the next 36 years. Jean worked at Allan Hancock College in the guidance department. Pat and Jean enjoyed many years following their sons' basketball exploits; to Biola, UCLA, Stanford, the NBA, Sweden and Italy. Her faith in Jesus Christ and her service in the church provided a cornerstone of her influence on friends and family. After retirement she moved to Scottsdale, AZ. There Pat passed away in December 2003 and her son Steve died in July 2004. The last 12 years of her life were spent in Orange County, CA. Jean grew up with her brother Bill Addington, and sisters Kathy Hemry, Mary Moore and Louise Becker. She adored her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A long life, well lived. A favorite scripture was "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and he will make your paths straight." Proverbs 3:5-6





