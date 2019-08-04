|
February 27, 1928 - June 28, 2019 Jean Shetler passed away peacefully in Upland with her family by her side after having Dementia her last 10 years of life. Victoria Emma Jean McCurter was born in 1928 and raised in Missouri with her sister and 6 brothers. She was the daughter of Doyle & Lydia McCurter. She married several times but the love of her life was, Lloyd Douglas Shetler whom she was married to until his passing in 2002. Jean Shetler was survived by her Sister, Ruth Crisp, in Arkansas, Brothers; Donald McCurter in Orgeon and Melvin McCurter in Missouri, along with several Nieces, Nephews, Great Grand Nieces & Nephews and Great Grand Children. Jeans Service and Celebration of Life will be on Saturday August 10, 2019 @ 1 PM at The First Church of Nazarene in Ontario 1311 West 5th Street, Ontario CA Sharon Alderman 5573 Harvard Street Montclair, CA 91763 WL00207780-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 4, 2019