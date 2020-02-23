|
July 2, 1920 - January 27, 2020 On January 27, 2020, Jean received her wings and joined her husband Fred, who preceded her in death in 1995 after 52 years of marriage. They were married during the war in 1943 when Fred was in the Army Air Force and Jean was a "Rosie the Riveter," working at Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach, CA. Jean had moved to Long Beach with her mother and dad, Floral and Neal Shane from Illinois and Iowa, where she was born on July 2, 1920. Jean was loved and known by all who knew her as a beautiful person enfolding those around her into a safe circle of goodness: a loving, giving, selfless wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was always there and ready to help in any way she could. Jean died of cardiac/pulmonary failure after enduring Parkinson's Disease for the last five years of her life. But until she was near ninety-five, she still insisted on cooking pancakes for the family on Sunday mornings, taking walks around the neighborhood with her beloved Chow-Chows, and befriending her neighbors, who held her in high esteem and still came to visit her in her last days, long after she had moved to assisted living. Survivors include daughter Sharon, son Rick, his two children Jason and Nicholas, their wives Brittany and Chele, and twin great-grandsons Brody and Tyker. Ever humble, she asked not to inconvenience anyone and requested no services, but the family wishes to honor her memory with a brief service at Riverside National Cemetery. Those who wish to pay last respects may attend on February 27, 2020 at 10:15 in the morning. "Although she no longer walks the earth, her loving spirit lingers like a beautiful fragrance, reminding us that LOVE STILL REMAINS."
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2020