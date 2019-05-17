|
JEAN CAROL TANNER
December 4, 1926 – May 13, 2019
Jean was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the second child of Clarence and Sigrid Shields. A red-headed member of the Greatest Generation, she bravely weathered the Depression, the early death of her father, and the move to Southern California where her mother could teach elementary school.
She met Raymond Tanner, a handsome Marine (that Indiana lawyer's son) and married him on April 11, 1946. Four children followed: Beth Lyn (Don), Thomas (deceased) (Eileen), Laurie Lee (Dennis), and Raymond Richard (Liz). As was typical for her hard-working generation, Jean was not content to be a housewife. She pursued her teaching credential at Riverside City College and University of California, Riverside. Jean and Ray were active in Moreno Valley Schools, and enjoyed bowling, golf, and a good game of bridge.
Jean was a beloved Kindergarten teacher, tireless volunteer, member of Eastern Star, accomplished organist and pianist, and generous donor to many charities. Her greatest sadness was the mysterious death of her brilliant brother William, and the loss of her sweet grandson Scotty to leukemia. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren Autumn, Jaclyn, and Kimberlee, and great granddaughters Helena and Cora. Since she never had a sister, she held her sisters-in-law especially close. Her step-father, Dick Sorrells, was a special blessing.
The retirement years at Il Sobrante Mobile Home Park were some of her happiest. She and Ray made many friends, enjoyed trips and dinners, and entertained in the club house, especially on St. Patrick's Day, with Irish jokes and songs. The congregations at Christ Community Church and First Congregational Church miss her presence and have been very loving and supportive in Jean's declining years.
After Ray's death in 2007, Jean resided at Wellbrook Assisted Living and Blessed Elder Care, The family wishes to thank all those who cared for her during the last years of her life, including Nica, Deanna, Alex, Helen and Hanna.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jean's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or FCC Tower Restoration Fund, at GoFundMe or directly to the church office.
Jean's philosophy: "Let me give all I can now to help others, for I may never pass this way again." She wrote, " When I die, I really don't care about what formalities or services are going to be done around or to me. But I do wish someone would put a book in my hand. Books have been one of the best companions throughout my life. I count the hours spent with books as some of the most enjoyable, rewarding, and illuminating of my experience. " (Her Bible is in her hand.)
A celebration of life will be Monday, June 3, at 10:00 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 3504 Mission Inn Ave. Jean will rest with husband Ray at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise from May 17 to May 19, 2019