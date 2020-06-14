Martha Jeane Moore Culbertson Fentress, age 94, died of natural causes on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home in Riverside, CA. Jeane was born in Union City, TN on February 14, 1926. She was the daughter of Charlie and Maggie (Morrisette) Moore of Union City. Jeane was a graduate of Union City High School in 1943, and shortly thereafter married the love of her life, Air Force Lt. Wm. W. Culbertson of Newtown Square, PA. Thus began her life as a devoted military wife. Jeane and Bill were married for 37 years until Bill passed in 1981. Over the years Bill's career necessitated many family moves. Jeane served honorably as a Commander's wife, a fulltime homemaker, active in wives' clubs, and a hospital volunteer. Throughout her life Jeane enjoyed many hobbies including; bridge, mah-jong, golf, tennis, gardening, sewing, reading, crafting, and any kind of puzzle. Together she and Bill established and maintained lifelong friendships. In her residential community of Westmont Village, formerly Air Force Village West where she lived for the past 23 years she served on multiple boards. She was very active in several military organizations MOW, MOAA, and MOWW where she served as Treasurer and coordinator for monthly dinners, until her passing. She maintained close relationships with all four of her children, who were her very best friends. Jeane and daughters enjoyed experiencing new adventures together, and she treasured her trips to the east coast, most especially her visits to Maine and Pennsylvania. To celebrate her 94th birthday in February thirty family members from several states were able to gather together before the pandemic. Jeane was preceded in death by husbands, Col. William Culbertson (Ret), and later, Lt. Col. Randall Fentress (Ret); younger brothers, Charles (Bussie) Moore and Joe Moore; and sister Peggie. She is survived by children: Sharon Leisenring and husband Jay of Elysburg, PA; Janis Banning and husband Ray Gonzales of Riverside, CA; Charles Culbertson and wife Collin of Alna, ME, and Jill Hishmeh and husband Rick of Riverside, CA. She was the proud grandmother of nine and great grandmother of 12. At a time yet to be announced Jeane will be buried alongside first husband, Bill, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Jeane was a member, elder, and formerly a deacon of Victoria Presbyterian Church where friends may remember her with a contribution, a local library, or charity of choice. Condolence messages may be sent to the Family of Jeane Fentress at 2736 Laramie Rd., Riverside, CA 92506. A Celebration of Life service will occur in the future at the Westmont Village Chapel Hall.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 14, 2020.