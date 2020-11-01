April 26, 1933 - October 13, 2020 Jeaneen Ott, 87, died peacefully in her sleep on October 13, 2020 in Riverside, California. She was born on April 26, 1933 in Wenatchee, Washington, the eldest daughter of Ezra Elmer Crist and Ruby Piccola (Woods) Crist. She was devoted to her family, music, and teaching elementary students. She had fond memories of growing up near the apple orchards of Wenatchee. She loved to tell the story of how she was once an Apple Blossom Princess for the local Apple Blossom Celebration and Parade. She cultivated strong, loving bonds with her siblings, Calvin, Catherine, and Ron, and shared many warm memories of precious family time spent with her cousins, aunts, and uncles when she was growing up in Washington. Jeaneen graduated from La Verne College, now the University of La Verne, where she studied music (vocal, piano, and pipe organ) and elementary education. She met her husband, Daniel Ott, in college. They married in 1955 and raised their children Carolyn (Ott) Thomas, Dana (Ott) Bailey, and David Ott in Riverside, California. She was a loving, stay-at-home mother while her children were young, teaching them to read words in books and play songs on the piano before they started school. She volunteered as a Camp Fire Girl Leader and sang in choir for the La Verne Church of the Brethren and the First United Methodist Church in Riverside. She learned to love needlepoint as a favorite pastime during her children's numerous swim, music, and tennis lessons. She delighted in her five grandchildren and shared her love of books, music, puzzles, games, and delicious baked treats with them. In 1974, Dan and Jeaneen took their family to live and work in Norway. Jeaneen learned to embrace the food and customs there. She returned home to California with many wonderful recipes (including Norwegian flatbread and Norwegian Apple Pie Cake) that continued to grace family dinner table celebrations. She was the ultimate gracious hostess for many large, extended family gatherings. Jeaneen had a distinguished career as an elementary school teacher for over 25 years, most of that time for Victoria Elementary School in Riverside. Her students benefited from her ability to integrate curriculum across subject areas, challenging them to think deeply and critically. She connected the performing arts with reading, writing, and math content, as she taught students about teddy bears, the rainforest, or the Nutcracker. After she retired from teaching, she continued to work for the Riverside Unified School District as a tester for the Gifted and Talented Education Program. In her final years, she lived at Agape Cottage Senior Living in Riverside, where she felt safe and comfortable. She enjoyed reading, writing letters to family, and watching Jeopardy and old musicals on TV. She cherished her visits and phone calls with her daughters. She also had a strong bond with her younger sister Catherine and brother-in-law Phil, who visited with her as often as possible. Their weekly telephone chats provided much joy to each of them. Jeaneen is survived by her sister Catherine (Philip) Walker, daughter Carolyn Thomas, daughter Dana (Robert) Bailey, son David Ott, grandchildren Crista, Matthew, Kyle, Ryan, and Sarah, brother-in-law Dale Ott, sisters-in-law Lena Coffman, Edith Ott, and Judy Crist, and many well-loved cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother Ezra and Ruby Crist, husband Daniel Ott, brothers Calvin and Ronald Crist, son-in-law Darren Thomas, sister-in-law Leola Ott, and brother-in-law Roy Ott. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the University of La Verne in Jeaneen's memory.





