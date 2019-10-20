|
JEANETTE MARGARET "JAN" (MINER) PERKINS Age 80, formerly of Clarkston, Michigan, and Riverside, California, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Lockhart, Texas. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Billie Vernon Perkins; daughter, Teri; son, Mark (Jill); son, Paul (Lisa); son, Danny (Lisa); and her 5 siblings, 3 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren. The Funeral will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, (1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX) on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Thomason Funeral Home. Please log onto: www.thomasonfuneralhome.com, to post a tribute or plant a tree in Jeanette's honor.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019