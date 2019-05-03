JEANNE FORTIN NADEAU

Jeanne passed away on April 17, 2019. She was born on June 23, 1926 in Waterville, Maine and had lived in Riverside, CA since 1956. She graduated from Mt. Merici Academy in Waterville, Maine and Trull Hospital in Biddeford, ME - RN since 1948. She served with the Cadet Corps (nursing) from 1943-1945. She was an R.N. working per diem in all local hospitals, as well as doctor's offices. She retired from working for a dermatology group in San Bernardino, CA. She was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Catherine of Alexandria, Conv. Hospital on Jurupa Ave., Shamrock Investment Club, was a volunteer at Parkview Hospital for several years and Riverside Life Services for 5 years.

Jeanne is survivied by her husband Cam Nadeau; daughter Jacinta Francis of Fairfield, Maine; son Carl Nadeau of Hampstead, NC; sister Helen Carey of Belgrade, Maine; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grand- children. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Celeste Ann.

Rosary and Funeral Mass will begin at 9:30am on Friday, May 3 at St. Catherine's of Alexandria Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to K of C. 1638, Msgr. Flanagan Assembly 0059, Mount Merici Academy, Waterville, Maine or a . PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY,

Funeral Directors 951-683-7410 Published in Press-Enterprise on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary