1948 - 2020
06/03/1948 - 09/05/2020 Jeff died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Sept. 5th. Born in Massachusetts, Jeff lived in Mexico until his parents moved to Riverside, CA in the early 1950's. Jeff lived in Riverside the rest of his life, attending Poly High School and was a member of North High School's first graduating class. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Evelyn, Jeff was a loving and devoted brother to Sandy and Toni, and uncle to Heath, Joshua, Sean, and Joel. Jeff was well read, had many interests, and was knowledgeable about many subjects. He was active with collectibles and respected for his restoration abilities. Remaining in his childhood home, Jeff was very kind, as well as generous with his time and talents. He went out of his way to help and assist others learn skills, like teaching Josh how to change the brakes on his car. He established close relationships with many neighbors and friends, and will be missed by them as well as his family.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Sep. 13, 2020.
