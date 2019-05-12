Home

 Jeffrey K. Vagt left this world on February 2, 2019. He never regained consciousness. He then passed away on February 10, 2019 with his sister at his bed side. Jeff was preceded in death by both his parents Henry and Colleen Vagt. He is survived by sister Patricia Vagt. Services will be held on his 66th birthday May 23, 2019, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church located at 100 N. 3rd Street, Covina CA. 91723 at 11:00 am. Lunch will be served immediately following. Jeff's final resting place will be in the Columbarium.
Published in Press-Enterprise from May 12 to May 22, 2019
