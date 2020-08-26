1/
Jeffry R. Pracht
8-01-1954 - 8-2-2020 Jeff was a long time resident of Riverside, Ca. who served in the U.S. Navy and drove trucks for Robertsons Ready Mix. He loved Hot Rods and Harleys and was known to give back to Riverside by dressing up as Santa for the community kids. He always knew how to make people laugh and smile. Jeff is survived by his brother and sister and will be greatly missed by all his friends. Viewing will by held at Arlington Mortuary Wednesday 8-26-2020 at 11:00 am followed by services at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:00pm.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
