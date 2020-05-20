Jerry Donald White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 22, 1939 - May 3, 2020 On the morning of May 3, 2020, Jerry Donald "Don" White passed peacefully in his sleep at his home of 50 years in Hemet, Ca. Born to Blanche and Herbert White in Texarkana, TX on Jan. 22, 1939, Don went into the Army and then married Sharon E. Son, who survives him. He spent 53 years working for the US Postal Service, the happiest of which were spent as a Rural Letter Carrier covering the-- then-- countryside south of Hemet, including Aguanga and Anza. He delighted in driving his car from the passenger side and was even known to occasionally wave to a cow by mistake out of an abundance of friendliness. Don also leaves behind his sister, Wilma Nunn, of Arlington, TX; daughter Tamara Kaye, Oceanside, CA; daughter Michelle Hartness and her husband, Tim, Beaumont, CA; daughter Melissa Holland and her husband, Rick, and their sons, Jaeden and Bryton, Justin, TX. He was a wonderful man who will be greatly missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved