January 22, 1939 - May 3, 2020 On the morning of May 3, 2020, Jerry Donald "Don" White passed peacefully in his sleep at his home of 50 years in Hemet, Ca. Born to Blanche and Herbert White in Texarkana, TX on Jan. 22, 1939, Don went into the Army and then married Sharon E. Son, who survives him. He spent 53 years working for the US Postal Service, the happiest of which were spent as a Rural Letter Carrier covering the-- then-- countryside south of Hemet, including Aguanga and Anza. He delighted in driving his car from the passenger side and was even known to occasionally wave to a cow by mistake out of an abundance of friendliness. Don also leaves behind his sister, Wilma Nunn, of Arlington, TX; daughter Tamara Kaye, Oceanside, CA; daughter Michelle Hartness and her husband, Tim, Beaumont, CA; daughter Melissa Holland and her husband, Rick, and their sons, Jaeden and Bryton, Justin, TX. He was a wonderful man who will be greatly missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store