Jerry Leon Richardson
 Age 89, passed away on July 10, 2019 unexpectedly. He was born on June 14, 1930 in St. Joseph, MO to Leon and Dorothy (Cullins) Richardson.
Jerry is survived by his wife Wanda, sons Craig Richardson of Riverside, Mark Richardson of Martinez, CA, daughters Lori Richardson of Riverside, and Nancy Richardson of Riverside, grandchildren Steven, Chris, Matthew, and Nicholas and brother Bruce Richardson. Preceded in death by his granddaughter Kandace just a few weeks before him. He will be greatly missed by those he knew and loved. Memorial Service Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Westley United Methodist Church, 5770 Arlington Avenue, Riv, CA 92504 Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of Akes Family Funeral Home, 9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071. Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 25, 2019
