July 8,1973 - August 30, 2020 IN LASTING REMEMBRANCE OF JERRY J. MONROY "Boo" Survived by his loving father, Jerry Monroy; mother, Lydia Monroy; sister, Sophia Schmoldt; brother-in-law James; his young nieces Viviana and Marisa, among his extended family members and close friends. Jerry earned an education from San Bernardino Valley College, and further extended his education at the University of California, Riverside. Being that Jerry loved working with the public, offering his unique hospitality, keeping with his unique character, and loving smile, he dedicated himself to the restaurant industry, demonstrating longevity and loyalty. Jerry will forever be known to his immediate family as a responsible, loving, caring, and generous son, brother and uncle. He will always be remembered by his true friends as a loyal, loving and giving friend, even as a brother to some very close friends. Jerry's presence will be tremendously missed, but we hold on to his memory, his smile, kindness and his loving spirit. You are forever OUR guiding Angel in Heaven. Celebration of Life October 24, 2020 4:00 p.m. Elks Lodge 6166 Brockton Avenue Riverside, CA. 92506


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Sep. 27, 2020.
