Jerry S. Rustin Sr. Obituary
JERRY S. RUSTIN SR.
Born in Richmond VA, 1/1/49 to Curtis M Rustin Sr. and Maria Jones Rustin, died 4/27/2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. He retired as a Master Sargeant in the Air Force after 22 years of service. He then went on to retire from U.S. Custom and Border Protection after 21 years of faithful service in Riverside, California. He is survived by his loving spouse, Gail Rustin, his sons Jerry Rustin Jr and Manuel Rustin, his daughter Tanya Blanchette and a host of family and friends. His going home service will be held in Richmond, Virginia at St. Paul Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Rd. Richmond, VA 23223 at 1:00 pm.
Arrangements by: Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Richmond VA 23223. Flowers may be sent to this address.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 1, 2019
