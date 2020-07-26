Jesse Oropeza

1/1
Jesse passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home of natural causes surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Mexico City and arrived in Los Angeles in the early 1950's. He moved to Riverside in 1976 and remained there for the rest of his life. Jesse earned a Bachelor's degree in accounting; Business Administration and Humanities in 1974 from Cal State Los Angeles. He was self employed as a tax preparer for 36 years. Jesse will be forever loved and missed by his wife Dolores (Dee); daughters: Arcadia D.O. Kendall and Idalia Linda Oropeza; and grandson: Jason A.O. Kendall. Everyone who knew Jesse treasured his genuine kindness, friendship and honesty. There will be a Celebration of Jesse's life at a later date.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jul. 26, 2020.
