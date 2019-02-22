The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
(951) 688-1221
For more information about
Jesse Lopez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse P. Lopez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jesse P. Lopez Obituary
January 8, 1935 - February 14, 2019 Surrounded by his loving family, Jesse P. Lopez, of Riverside, CA, entered into eternal rest on February 14, 2019. Jesse was born in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico on January 8, 1935. He was a sprinkler technician for the Jurupa Unified School District for 36 years until his retirement in 1996. Jesse is survived by his wife of 61 years Soledad (Chole) Lopez, three daughters: Sally Blackwell and son-in-law, Tom Blackwell, Martha Voeltz and son-in-law, Eric Voeltz, Veronica Lopez and one granddaughter, Jessica Voeltz. Visitation from 4 pm to 8 pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 with Rosary at 6:30 pm at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA 92504. Funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4268 Lime Street, Riverside, CA 92501. Burial will follow at Olivewood Memorial Park, 3300 Central Avenue, Riverside, CA 92506. WL00190430-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
Download Now