January 8, 1935 - February 14, 2019 Surrounded by his loving family, Jesse P. Lopez, of Riverside, CA, entered into eternal rest on February 14, 2019. Jesse was born in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico on January 8, 1935. He was a sprinkler technician for the Jurupa Unified School District for 36 years until his retirement in 1996. Jesse is survived by his wife of 61 years Soledad (Chole) Lopez, three daughters: Sally Blackwell and son-in-law, Tom Blackwell, Martha Voeltz and son-in-law, Eric Voeltz, Veronica Lopez and one granddaughter, Jessica Voeltz. Visitation from 4 pm to 8 pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 with Rosary at 6:30 pm at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA 92504. Funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4268 Lime Street, Riverside, CA 92501. Burial will follow at Olivewood Memorial Park, 3300 Central Avenue, Riverside, CA 92506. WL00190430-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2019