Jessica Margaret Bailey December 5, 1978 - April 3, 2006 Jessie, you were the most precious, entertaining and sweet little girl God could have given to any mother. You brought joy to my life everyday. You grew up always trying your hardest to do your best at everything you did. I was so proud of you and that will never change. You were an amazing person, true friend and VERY special daughter. I thank God for you and for all the time he gave us together. I love you so much. MY SUNSHINE
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 5, 2019