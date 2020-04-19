Home

Jessie Maria Carlos

Jessie Maria Carlos Obituary
December 10, 1926 - April 10, 2020 Jessie, age 93 passed away on Good Friday April 10th 2020, in Lake Elsinore, Ca. Jessie was born December 10, 1926, in Los Angeles, Ca. She was a resident of Santa Fe Springs, Ca where she raised her son and daughter by herself. She was incredibly talented at sewing and making dolls which she entered in competitions. Though she only completed 10th grade, her son and daughter attended UCR and UCLA respectively. And though she disliked numbers and math, she had a career as an insurance rater for Chubb-Pacific. She had a difficult life, but did the best she knew how. A special thanks to Alex at Heritage Residential Care who gave great care to Mom. Jessie is survived by her son Jerry Carlos (Sandy) and daughter, Jenna Koppin, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020
