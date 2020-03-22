|
JESUS LARA SANTILLAN Age 89, passed away on March 14, 2020, at his home in Corona, CA, where he was a long-time resident. He was born to Esteban and Guadalupe Lara Santillan on November 16, 1930 near Durango, Mexico. Mr. Santillan worked as a Cattle Feedlot Foreman for many years until his retirement in 1995. He is survived by his spouse of 57 years, Charlotte Sanchez; children, Marta Santillan Salinas, of Castro Valley, Steve Santillan (Sylvia) of Hemet; brother, Albert Santillan of Corona. Also, numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jesus enjoyed going to many dances with his sweetie, spending time joking around with his neighbors, and sailing on many cruises abroad. Also, preparing family meals and drinking wine was one of his favorite pastimes. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Grimes-Akes Funeral home located at 500 W. 7th St., Corona, CA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Rosary and Mass. Burial will follow the funeral at Sunnyslope Cemetery located at 1125 Rimpau, Corona, CA at 12:15 p.m. Funeral arrangements are being handled by 500 W. 7th St., Corona, CA 92882 (951) 785-4071. Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2020