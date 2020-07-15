1/1
Jesus P. (Big Jess) Murillo 57
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesus P. Murillo (Big Jess) 57 A lifelong resident of Riverside, Ca. Passed away June 22, 2020 at Riverside Community Hospital. Survived by his wife Deedee Lozano Murillo; sons, Jess (Veronica), Angel (Dondi), and Richard Murillo; daughters, Yvonne (Georgie) Valdez, Ariel Murillo (Joey), and 15 grandchildren. Also survived by his mother Antonia Murillo; brothers, Tony (Yolanda), David (Diane), and Manuel (Linda) Murillo; sisters, Mary Helen (Frank) Garcia, Vivian, Lillian and Hilda Murillo; god daughter, Amanda Valdez and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father Jesus Murillo Sr., and sisters Betty Ceballos and Mary Murillo. Services to be held on July 24, 2020 from 2-6pm at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, Ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
9516881221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved