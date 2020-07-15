Jesus P. Murillo (Big Jess) 57 A lifelong resident of Riverside, Ca. Passed away June 22, 2020 at Riverside Community Hospital. Survived by his wife Deedee Lozano Murillo; sons, Jess (Veronica), Angel (Dondi), and Richard Murillo; daughters, Yvonne (Georgie) Valdez, Ariel Murillo (Joey), and 15 grandchildren. Also survived by his mother Antonia Murillo; brothers, Tony (Yolanda), David (Diane), and Manuel (Linda) Murillo; sisters, Mary Helen (Frank) Garcia, Vivian, Lillian and Hilda Murillo; god daughter, Amanda Valdez and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father Jesus Murillo Sr., and sisters Betty Ceballos and Mary Murillo. Services to be held on July 24, 2020 from 2-6pm at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, Ca.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store