JEWEL DOUGLAS ANDREWS January 10,1925 - August 14, 2019 Jewel Douglas Andrews (J.D.) entered this life on January 10, 1925 in Pensacola, Florida. He entered into ever- lasting life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Corona, California. J.D. spent his life serving others as a Baptist minister, junior high and high school teacher, and a volunteer missions coordinator. He and his wife worked with disaster relief around the globe for over thirty years. J.D. is survived by his son Tim (wife Ginger) Andrews; daughters Linda (husband Bill) Durbin, Ruth (husband Reagan) Williams; grandchildren Brad Durbin, Soko Cisneroz, Rebekah Dewitt, Reagan Williams, Ryan Williams and 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Magnolia Ave. Baptist Church in Riverside on August 28, 2019 at 11:30 p.m.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 25, 2019