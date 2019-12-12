|
JEWELL JERLINE EDWARDS Jewell Jerline Edwards passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019 in Riverside, California at the age of 94. She was born July 4, 1925 in Lula, Oklahoma to JJ Curlee and Fannie Stick Curlee, an original enrollee of the Chickasaw Nation. Jewell grew up on the family farm near Kalhoma along with her three sisters Georgie Nix, Thelma Reynolds, and Jesse Denny. She married Ed Edwards on February 6, 1942 before he went overseas for a short time during WWII. They then spent time together in Texas, Colorado, and Oklahoma before their first son Roy Edwards was born in 1946 and moving to California shortly thereafter. Once settled in Long Beach, CA their son Michael Edwards was born in 1948, followed by their daughter Suzanne Edwards Davis in 1955. In 1981 they moved to Bakersfield, CA to live near their son Roy and finally moving to Riverside, CA in 2000 to live near their daughter Suzy where they spent their final years. Ed passed away in 2002 and Jewell enjoyed many years on her own before moving to Sunrise Assisted Living in July 2014, there she gained a whole new family among the residents and staff. They all adored her beautiful smile and playful sense of humor. Jewell loved her family and enjoyed many trips back home to Oklahoma to visit, along with summers and holidays with her grandchildren. Everyone loved her cooking especially her chocolate pie, German chocolate cake, cookies and meatloaf. She taught herself to sew and made many outfits for not only herself, but also for her children and grandchildren including pajamas and Halloween costumes. She was also an avid collector of Hummel's, Carnival Glass, Tea Pots, Santa's, and anything with a cow on it! She was very proud of her Chickasaw heritage and her Oklahoma roots. Jewell is survived by her daughter, Suzanne and spouse Glenn; her nephew Ron Reynolds and spouse Margarette, along with her eight grandchildren, thirteen great grand- children, three great great grandchildren, and numerous great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Sunrise at Canyon Crest, Vitas Hospice Care, and the Chickasaw Nation for their care and support. Arrangements are entrusted to Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary (951) 688-1221
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 12, 2019